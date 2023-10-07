Call for applications from SMEs in cheese-making sector

The “Innovations for Agriculture and the Agri-Food Industry” (IAAA) project and the Thibar Cheese Dairy Skills Centre (CCFL) have just launched a call for applications to select 24 SMEs in the cheese-making sector to benefit from specialised training for their staff. Two training sessions are planned, the first focusing on the artisanal cheese-making sector and the second on the matured cheese sector. The aim of these two training courses is to provide cheese-making professionals with additional technical skills so that they can better master cheese-making techniques and quality and optimise their company’s production. SMEs interested in this offer have until October 13, 2023 to submit their applications. As a reminder, the IAAA project is mandated by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented jointly by the Agency for the Promotion of Agricultural Investment, on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and GIZ Tunisia.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse