CAF Champions League (quarter-final): Kenyan trio referees to officiate EST vs ASEC Mimosa game



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) picked a Kenyan trio referees led by Peter Waweru Kamaku to officiate the CAF Champions League quarter final game, pitting Esperance Sportive de Tunis against Cote d’Ivoire ASEC Mimosa, to be played on March 20 in Rades.

Assisstant referees are Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Stephen Eleazar Onyango, while Algerian Lahlou Benbraham will be the VAR referee along with Zambian Diana Chikotesha.

The 2nd leg game will be palyed next April 6 and will be officiated by DR of Congo’s Jean-Jacques Ndala, assisted by Mozambican Arsenio Marengula and Congolese Steven Danek.

Mauritian Maria Pakuita and Egyptian Mohamed Adel will be the VAR referees.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse