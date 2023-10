Etoile Sportive du Sahel qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League after a 2-1 win Saturday over Morocco’s AS FAR in a second qualifying round second-leg game in Marrakech. ESS goals were scored by Ghofrane Nawali (20′) and Raki Aouani (65′). ESS, winners of the first-leg game, joined Espérance de Tunis. The latter advanced to the group stage after defeating Burkina Faso’s AS Douanes (0-0) in Radès.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse