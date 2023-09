Esperance de Tunis (EST) defeated AS Douanes 1-0, in a CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round 1st leg game, played on Sunday in Cote d’Ivoire. EST’s goal was scored by Mohamed Amine Tougay (27′ pen.). The 2nd leg game will be played in two weeks in Rades (Tunisia).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse