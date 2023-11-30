Cabinet approves two bills on national ID card, passports and travel documents



The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday at the Kasbah under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani approved a number of laws and decrees, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

These include an organic law amending and supplementing Law No. 27 of March 22, 1993 on the National Identity Card.

In addition, another organic law was approved to amend and supplement Law No. 40 of 1975, dated 14 May 1975, on passports and travel documents.

The approval of these two bills is in line with international standards applied in the field of travel documents and biometric identity, according to the same source.

It is expected that these bills will subsequently be submitted to the Assembly of People’s Representatives.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse