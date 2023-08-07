Businessman fetes school children at Tumu

Mr Faruk Egala, a businessman, has presented assorted drinks and biscuits to children of the Egala Basic School at Tumu in the Upper West Region as a way to show them love and encourage them to study with commitment. He interacted with the 281 pupils of the primary section of the school, to whom he presented the items, and urged them to stay together, be each other’s keeper, and take their studies seriously. Mr Egala, raised in the United Kingdom, mentioned the lack of opportunities for children and the youth in the remotest parts of the country and said they were the future and required the support of leaders. ‘It is sad to see people in the villages suffering whiles no one shows them love,’ he said. He commended the teachers for their commitment to duty and asked for God’s blessings and protection for them, saying; ‘Without the teacher, there would be no school’. Madam Mercy Limann, a staff of the school, commended Mr Egala for the philanthropic work. The pupils were elated about the gift and appealed for an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre, furniture, sports jerseys, football, and playing boots for the school. The Egala Basic school was opened by the late Dr Moro Egala as the first school in the Sissala area in 1956. Dr Egala served as a key official of the Convention People’s Party Government, led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Source: Ghana News Agency