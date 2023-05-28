Bulgaria Wins Two Silver Medals in European and World Aesthetic Group Gymnastics Championships in Finland

Finland, Bulgaria’s first national team won two silver medals at the European Championship and the World Cup in Aesthetic Group Gymnastics in Vantaa. The two competitions were held simultaneously in the Finnish city.

Last year’s world champions Siyana Tabakova, Karina Neikova, Daria Kapsazova, Yana Staykova, Maria Mehlemova, Hristiana Kovacheva, Viktoria Berova and Sibila Karpacheva, with coach Kristina Tasheva, received a total of 55.600 points from the two performances and remained only 0.100 behind the hosts from Minetit, who were second after qualifying on Saturday, but took the gold in front of their home crowd with 55.700 (27.000 and 28.000) points.

The Bulgarian women performed their new combination very well on Sunday and received a score of 27.600, and on Saturday they were first in the qualifiers with 28.000 points. Thus, they won two silver medals in the two events.

The second representative team of Bulgaria consisting of Daria Voinova, Nikol Zlatkova, Kristiana Doycheva, Maria Stamenova, Nikol Angelova, Anjelika Kazakova, Raya Srandeva and Katrin Taseva finished in fifth position with 52,600 points – 26,650 in qualifications and 25,950 in the finals.

The third place among women at the European Championship and at the World Cup was awarded to the other Finnish representatives, Gloria, with 53.700 (27.000 and 26.700) points.

Source: Ghana News Agency