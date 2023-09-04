Bugri Naabu influenced the appointment of Dampare – Supt alleges

Superintendent George L. Asare, a witness in the inquiry into an alleged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, says, Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former NPP Regional Chair, claimed to have influenced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Dr Dampare. ‘…Bugri Naabu claimed that he recommended Dr George Akuffo Dampare to the President before Dampare was appointed the IGP,’ he said. Superintendent Asare said on Monday when he appeared before Parliament’s seven-member bi-partisan Committee probing the leaked tape in the company of his Lawyer Mr Alfred Paapa Darkwa. Superintendent Asare also told the Committee that Mr Bugri Naabu’s comments convinced him to recommend Commissioner of Police Mr Alex George Mensah for the position of Inspector General of Police, with the expectation that Mr Naabu would use his influence to convince President Akufo-Addo to make the appointment. ‘…When we met him, in the course of our conversation, he indicated that he recommended the current IGP to the President,’ he said. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from the office circulated. Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape. Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament therefore on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a seven-member bi-partisan Committee was constituted to probe into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election. The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person. The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman. It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee. While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin. Mr Naabu also the Paramount Chief of Namong in the Mamprugu Kingdom of the North East Region on Monday, August 28, 2023, during his public hearing by the Committee cited three Police officers as engaging in the plot conversation. Three Police officers, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi Mr Naabu, as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu.

Source: Ghana News Agency