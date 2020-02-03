Briefing note: UNHCR Humanitarian youth ambassadors in Zambia

The urban refugee population in Lusaka includes a total of 4,067 children of primary and secondary school age, out of which, 48.4 per cent are girls. As the country implements an encampment policy, residence permits to stay in Lusaka is only granted for exceptional reasons, including medical reasons, employment or studies. While there is no requirement for a study permit at primary school level, access to secondary and tertiary education requires a permit.

According to a recent Harvard study on the health and well-being of refugee youth in Lusaka, many refugee youth reportedly face discrimination and verbal and physical violence in school. Nationality and refugee status are overwhelmingly cited as the grounds for discrimination. Both for refugees with URPs and those without, the main reasons of discrimination are nationality (80.0 percent and 84.3 percent) and refugee status (28.0 percent and 26.0 percent). Both groups reported that this discrimination emanated from other pupils. Several participants in the study reported changing their names at school to sound more Zambian and avoid bullying and harassment from other pupils. There is not sufficient baseline data to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the situation of girls at school but it can be expected that sexual harassment, discrimination and high drop-out rates are prevalent.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees