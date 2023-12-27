Brave Warriors player arrested for hit and run incident at Walvis Bay



SWAKOPMUND: A Namibian national men’s senior football team (Brave Warriors) player is set to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday over an alleged hit and run incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to a crime report issued by Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Erongo Region Police Commander of Community Affairs Policing Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the suspect allegedly ran a pedestrian over, resulting in to serious injuries.

According to Shapumba, the suspect allegedly fled the accident scenes and failed to ascertain the extend of the damage or render assistance the victim.

The suspect who was set to travel to Ghana on Wednesday for a match but was arrested and detained after his father reportedly brought him in from Windhoek.

In an separate and unrelated incident, a case of murder was opened against a 53-year-old man from Henties Bay, who allegedly stabbed his 31-year-old girlfriend several times in her body chest and stomach, resulting in her death.

The suspected then reportedl

y attempted to commit suicide by setting the shack he was in on fire, but he was taken out by the witnesses and brought to the clinic.

According to Shapumba, after the suspect was admitted, he escaped, went back home where suspectedly drank car battery acid but was once again rushed to the clinic at the town from which he was transferred to the Swakopmund State Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment under police guard.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency