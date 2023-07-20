Bouderbala meets US ambassador in Tunis

Speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP), Brahim Bouderbala, met US Ambassador in Tunis, Joey Hood, at the Bardo Palace on Thursday.

The two parties emphasised the importance of the historic relations forged between the two countries, which “continue to develop in all areas”, said the ARP in a press release.

Bouderbala and Hood also emphasised their determination to intensify their joint work in order to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors.

The US ambassador underlined his country’s interest in relations with Tunisia and its willingness to continue to support the country’s development efforts, in particular by supporting small and medium-sized businesses and the handicrafts sector through the export of Tunisian products to the United States.

He also spoke of political developments in Tunisia and the efforts being made to enshrine rights, freedoms and the transition to democracy.

He also expressed his interest in the priorities of the ARP “which contributes greatly to the achievement of the hoped-for national objectives”.

For his part, the Speaker of Parliament welcomed the development of Tunisia-US cooperation and the opportunities available to strengthen it further, particularly in the context of economic partnership.

He gave his host an overview of the main events observed in Tunisia since 2011 and the negative aspects that had accompanied them, “which necessitated the taking of the measures of July 25, 2021 to rectify the transitional process”, indicates the same source.

Bouderbala also highlighted efforts to preserve rights, freedoms, freedom of expression and the independence of the judiciary, underlining the importance of associative work in Tunisia, in a context of transparency and respect for the law.

Parliamentary relations between Tunisia and the United States are vital, he said, stressing the importance of regularly welcoming US parliamentary delegations to Tunisia in order to learn about the ongoing efforts to complete the democratic transition and enshrine the principles of democracy.

The meeting took place in the presence of MP Ezzedine Teyeb, the Speaker’s advisor responsible for foreign relations, Tunisians abroad and migration.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse