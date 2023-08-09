Book sector , Arab Writers Union Conference at heart of working session

The organisation of the Arab Writers Union Conference in Tunisia next December took centre stage at a working session held Tuesday by Cultural Affairs Minister Hayet Guettat Guermazi. Tunisian participation in international fairs and Tunisian cultural days abroad were among issues on the agenda, in addition to the state of affairs of the book sector. There is need to devise a national strategy to promote Tunisian books at home and abroad and encourage Tunisian writers to publish and Tunisians, especially children and young people, to read, the minister said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse