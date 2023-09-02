Bizerte movable bridge lifted, port and economic activity back to normal

The movable bridge in Bizerte was successfully lifted for the 3rd time at dawn on Saturday by the technical team appointed by the local emergency organisation committee, following its shutdown due to a fire in the engine room on July 26. The lifting of the Bizerte movable bridge was successfully carried out allowing the sailing of two ships docked at the commercial port of Bizerte and the entry of 6 ships loaded with raw materials for export companies based in the region. Meanwhile, the port and economic activities of the bridge have resumed their normal pace, according to the Bizerte-Menzel Bourguiba port directorate.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse