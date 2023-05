An escape attempt by two inmates at Borj Roumi facility, Bizerte, was thwarted, the spokesperson for the First Instance Court Oualid Ache bellah said.

The public prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation into the case to disclose the circumstances of the attempted prison break, the official Sunday further told TAP.

Two inmates, one of whom sentenced to two life terms, sought to dig a secret tunnel with rudimentary tools but were intercepted.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse