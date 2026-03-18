Bitget Invites Affiliates to Split “The Missing 40%” Revenue Plus $1 Million USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is inviting traders and content creators to claim their share of revenue that most exchanges keep to themselves. The Missing 40% campaign launches today with a $1 million USDT prize pool, built around a single premise: guaranteed 40% of the fees generated by an affiliate’s community go back to the affiliate.

The program paid out more than $20M in commissions to over 300k registered affiliates globally, with $600+B in trading volume attributed to affiliate-referred users in the past 30 days. The Missing 40% campaign is designed to bring in the next wave of creators, community managers, and active traders who have yet to claim the revenue they are already generating for someone else.

The split is straightforward. Once a referred user reaches $10,000 in trading volume within their first 30 days, the affiliate earns a 40% commission on every trade that user places for life. At 40% from day one, it is the highest starting rebate in the industry. For retail traders who do not run a public community, Bitget also offers a self-affiliate option — a way to reclaim 40% of their own trading fees without needing an audience at all.

Affiliates manage their share through a personalized dashboard with monthly analytics reports covering conversions, commissions earned, and user behavior insights — giving a clear, ongoing picture of how referred activity translates into income.

Application process is designed to be fast. Applicants need either 100 social media followers or 500 community members to qualify, with a 24-hour review turnaround. Bitget structured the entry requirements this way deliberately. Most competing programs set thresholds that shut out smaller creators before they have a chance to grow, leaving real revenue on the table for both sides.

“Content creators and community builders put real work into growing their audiences, and that work directly drives trading activity on our platform. The least we can do is make sure they see a meaningful return to it. The Missing 40% campaign is our way of saying we take that partnership seriously, a permanent 40% split from day one, lifetime earnings on every referred user, and no hoops to jump through to get there,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

The $1 million USDT prize pool supports campaign rewards, activation bonuses, and milestone incentives throughout the program. Affiliates who submit their application during the campaign period will receive a 600 USDT futures experience voucher package upon approval. The launch follows Bitget’s Boost Month initiative in November 2025, which drove meaningful growth in affiliate sign-ups and community engagement across the platform.

Full program details and applications are available HERE.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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