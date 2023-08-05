Biography of new Premier Ahmed Hachani

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, who succeeded Najla Bouden, was born in Tunis on October 4, 1956. He holds an MA degree in law with a specialisation in public law. He graduated from the Faculty of Law in Tunis in 1983. He joined the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) in 1984. During his 33-year career at the BCT, Hachani held various positions in the Legal Affairs and Human Resources Development departments. He carried out several studies and legal consultations. He also actively participated in inter-ministerial committees in charge of drafting legal texts on banking regulations, economic and financial texts, as well as on financial institutions, shareholding and public companies. From 2012 to 2017, Hachani served as director general of human resources and training at the BCT and then as legal and human resources advisor at the same institution. Th new PM has represented the BCT on several boards of directors. For ten years, he taught law and the banking environment at the Academy of Banking and Finance, which is part of the Tunisian Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (APBT). Hachani is married with two children.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse