Bibiani Municipal Assembly confirms Paul Andoh as new MCE

President Akufo Addo’s nominee for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Mr. Paul Andoh, has been confirmed as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) by Assembly Members.

The Municipal Assembly has a total of 52 Assembly Members made up of 36 elected and 15 appointed members were present at the confirmation ceremony at the Municipal Assembly Hall in Bibiani.

The nominee polled 35 Yes votes and 15 No votes with one rejected vote to secure a two-thirds majority of valid ballots cast by the Assembly Members.

The election was conducted and supervised by the Western North Regional Deputy Electoral Commission Officer, Mr. Francis Osei Nsiah and observed by the Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng.

Others were, Mr. Amoah Yawson, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sefwi Akontombra who doubles as the Dean of MMDCE’s, some regional executives and constituency executives of the NPP.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng in an address before the confirmation, expressed concern about factions, divisions and disunity among party executives within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, which he noted had become a major challenge for him on assumption of office and called for calm, unity and peaceful co-existence for a rapid development in the Municipality.

In a victory speech, Mr. Paul Andoh pledged to run a transparent and accountable administration by putting the welfare of the citizens of the Municipality as the top-most priority.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for nominating him to serve as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the august Assembly and praised the Western North Regional Minister for a successful confirmation.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Assembly Members for the trust and confidence reposed in him by giving him a ‘one touch’ endorsement as MCE.

Mr Andoh gave the assurance of his continued commitment to work closely with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, to spearhead the development of the Municipality so as to ‘break the eight.’

Source: Ghana News Agency