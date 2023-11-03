Bia East Agenda 111 project to be completed in March next year – Contractor

The management of the ‘Create and Concrete Engineering Limited’, the lead construction firm working on the Bia East Agenda 111 hospital in the Western North Region, said the project will be completed and handed over to the Government by March next year. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on progress of the project, Mr Kweku Asare Boateng, Managing Director of the contractor said, the project, which officially began in March this year, was being executed by three construction firms-Create and Concrete Engineering Limited, REZOR Construction firm and Javkier Construction firm. He explained that his company would put up about 17 different structures comprising, the Administration block, Physiotherapy centre, pharmacy department, Accident and Emergency centre, male and female wards and maternity ward. The rest are mortuary, Pediatric unit, surgical department and laboratory centre among others. According to him, the other two construction firms would concentrate on the construction of accommodation, bungalows, kitchens and maintenance, Energy centre, laundry and waste yard. He pointed out that the companies were determined to complete the project within the timelines, as major construction works had been done and roofing would commence soon. ‘We are focused on completing the project on time and we promised to do excellent work as you can see from the work done so far,’ he emphasized. Mr Boateng lauded the Government for the needed support as payment had been prompt and asked that the payment plans be maintained to ensure the early completion of the project. He also commended the Government for giving the project to local contractors and stressed that with the needed support from the Government, local contractors could execute complex projects. Mr Boateng, however, mentioned long distance of transporting building materials to the construction site as a major challenge, saying, ‘considering how much the companies spent to transport materials from Kumasi and Accra to the site.’ Mr Prince Sharp Gokah, site Foreman for REZOR Construction, and Mr Davies Baffo, Engineer with Javkier Construction, both told the Ghana News Agency that the distance of transporting building materials from Accra and Kumasi to the project site was a challenge to them. They were, however, optimistic to complete their part of the project within the stipulated time. Mr Gift Lanyo, Bia East district works engineer said, his outfit was impressed with the spate of work done so far and was optimistic that per the work plan of the contractors, the work would be completed and handed over within the time frame. He stated that the district assembly’s works and Engineering department have been paying regular visits to the project site to ensure the contractors deliver quality work.

Source: Ghana News Agency