BHP prepares for fresh battle against $6.6 billion Brazil dam lawsuit

Published by

Reuters UK

By Kirstin Ridley LONDON (Reuters) – Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP is preparing to battle a resurrected 5 billion pound ($6.6 billion) lawsuit in London’s Court of Appeal next week, launched by around 200,000 Brazilians over a devastating dam failure in 2015. The claim, one of the largest in English legal history, seeks to hold BHP to account for the disaster in English courts, emulating lawsuits brought in London against miner Vedanta and oil giant Shell by villagers over alleged pollution in Zambia and oil spills in the Niger delta respectively. The Vedanta case has since settled. The co…

Read More