Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, Oscar shortlisted in two award categoriesManagement of Ghana Airports Company express commitment to achieving vision

Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters (Les Filles d’Olfa) is Oscar shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category and the Best Documentary Feature Film category, among 15 films selected.

The shortlists in 10 award categories were unveiled on Thursday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose 96th OSCARS ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024, with the shortlist to be announced on January 23, 2024.

Four Daughters was also shortlisted for Best Documentary. Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Man Who Sold His Skin had received a Best International Film Oscar nomination in 2021 and her intense and unwavering Beauty And The Dogs (Aala Kaf Ifrit) was Tunisia’s Oscar submission in 2018.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is committed to realizing its vision of positioning Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the expression of commitment followed President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare asthe Managing Director for Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with effect from December 24, 2023.

The appointment followed the retirement of Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey on the 23 of December 2023.

The statement said the Board had been directed to facilitate the exit of the underlisted Management staff, who had attained the statutory retirement age of 60 years.

They are Me Emmanuel Akotoa Fanko Group Executive, Procurement; Col. (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah; Director, Aviation Security and Mr Yaw Appiah-Danquah; Director, Airports Planning and Projects.

Source: Ghana News Agency