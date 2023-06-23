Ben Arous: Launch of the WorldCoaches programme in Borj Cédria

The WorldCoaches programme in Tunisia was launched on Friday at the Borj Cédria sports complex in Ben Arous.

The project, organised in partnership with the Royal Dutch Football Federation, is aimed at young people (aged 18-30) and offers them training in social leadership through football.

Sana Jelassi, the project manager, told TAP the programme aims to make football a tool for developing skills and strengthening social cohesion among young people.

She added that the training sessions will be led by professional Dutch football coaches (WorldsCoches).

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), recognised as one of the driving forces behind football innovation, has 1 million 200 thousand members.

This programme will enable 100 young people in Tunisia to become specialists in personal and professional coaching.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse