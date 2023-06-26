BeFree engages youth through sports

The #BeFree Ballers hosted a 7-a-Side hybrid football tournament on Saturday at Ella Du Plessis High School Sports Stadium for young male and female sports stars.

The Deputy Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, said young men and women should not think their parents are punishing them by keeping them home and away from drugs.

“Parental involvement is crucial, especially when it comes to issues involving children committing suicide,” Kantema-Gaomas said.

Kantema-Gaomas further added that instead of speculating, everyone should join the fight against drug abuse.

“We need to really spend time and interrogate ourselves; we need to motivate our children; we need to speak to them on a daily basis,” Kantema-Gaomas said.

Speaking at the same event was David Emvula, a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, who highlighted the dangers associated with drug usage and urged the youth to stay away from smoking hookah pipes and marijuana.

“Sportspersons will be banned from sports if they use substances such as steroids, which is why future athletes must discover themselves and stay away from drugs. Steroids may be advantageous in the short term, but they will cause irreversible damage to an athlete in the long run,” Emvula cautioned.

According to the newly crowned Women’s Super League champion, Tura Magic Football Club’s Thomalina Adams, men in football make more money than women; more men travel to foreign nations to play football, and only a few women go abroad.

She also stated that she is happy with the regional women’s league that is set to kick off in July.

“With this league, hopefully there will be fewer teenage pregnancies and substance abuse because the young stars will be more involved in sports,” she said.

According to Kaarina Iita, the Head of Programmes at #BeFree, the aim of the event was to educate and empower young professionals in the sports fraternity by offering guidance and support.

“The tournament offers a judgement-free platform for open dialogue where the youth can foster a community of self-awareness and understanding of sexual and reproductive health rights,” Iita said.

