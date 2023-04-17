Basketball: Primeiro D’Agosto to face Petro de Luanda

Primeiro D´Agosto will face Petro de Luanda this Monday at 6:30pm, as part of a five-game series planned in play-off for the National Senior Men’s Basketball Championship, to take place in Cidadela pavilion.

In the first game Primeiro D’Agosto beat the opponent 76-71, while the second match was won by Petro de Luanda after beating Primeiro D´Agosto, 90-71.

However, Primeiro D’Agosto has 19 titles and Petro de Luanda that won the last three editions has 15 titles.

To reach the final game, Petro de Luanda beat Interclube 3-1.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)