Back to school: 97% of textbooks available (CNP)

97% of textbooks for the different levels of education are available in bookshops and the rest would be available by next week, Director General of the National Pedagogical Centre (CNP), Mohamed Adali said on Saturday. He added in a statement to TAP news agency that this is the first time that this percentage is reached less than two weeks before the start of the new school year. He pointed out that the CNP has planned to print 13 million copies of textbooks, of which 12 million 700 thousand are currently available and whose distribution began last July. He added that the price of textbooks had risen by 500 millimes per book this year, due to the increase in the price of paper and printing costs in general.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse