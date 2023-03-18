AYGF urges Nigerians to maintain peace during, after elections for national interest

Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF), has urged Nigerians to maintain peaceful co-existence during and after the Governorship and State Assembly elections in the interest of the nation.

The Foundations’ Executive Director, Dr Arome Salifu said this at an aerobic session held on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the aerobic session was, “Mental and Physical Fitness For Development: Say No To Post Election Violence’’.

Salifu said the Foundation was using aerobics to draw the attention of Nigerians, especially the youth to shun violence and embrace peace for national development.

He said the move was necessary because AYGF believed in wellness and fitness, adding, “when people are fit they can be productive and contribute to national development.”

“So today, we are using this aerobics to pass the message of peace to Nigerians that they should not engage in violence regardless of the outcome of the election.

“If they are aggrieved, they should seek legal redress and not take laws into their hands.

“We are also telling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to provoke Nigerians by acts of sabotage.

“Nigerians tried after the presidential election by maintaining peace and we urge them to sustain it after the governorship and state assembly elections.’’

Salifu called on people who might be aggrieved by the election results to go to court, adding “we still have faith in our judiciary that Nigerians will get justice so no need to be destructive.’’

Ms Ramat Haruna, AYGF’s legal adviser, said the event was aimed at creating awareness on the ongoing elections.

“We are telling Nigerians that a physical and mentally fit person should not engage in violence because violence only begets violence and nobody wins at the end of it.

“Nigerians need to come together to make the country a more beautiful and a prosperous nation.’’

Haruna said that by coming together, citizens would make the country a better place by saying no to post election violence and saying yes to peaceful co-existence.

She said that the aerobic afforded people the opportunity to take time off their busy schedules to keep fit.

Ms Elizabeth Aduku, the Foundation’s Communications Officer, said since the organisation was a youth oriented one, it decided to engage youths to drive home its message of peace.

Aduku said that youths should also not allow themselves to be used as willing tools to perpetuate violence.

“We are actually using this as an opportunity to send a message to youths of Nigeria that no one should use them to incite violence after this election.

“Post-election will actually undermine

the democratic processes that we all are trying to build.

“So, say no to post election violence because Nigeria is ours,’’ she said (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria