Award-winning online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone enters the Kenyan market.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pepperstone , one of the world’s largest brokers,+ enters the Kenyan forex trading market.

Pepperstone is built on an uncompromising level of service for all its clients, underpinned by some of the best prices and execution speeds in the industry.

Explore Pepperstone’s products and pricing at: https://pepperstone.com/en-af/ trading/spreads-swaps- commissions/

Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd, a subsidiary of Pepperstone Group Ltd, has now been granted a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya. Pepperstone is a global leader in the online forex trading industry, offering over 170 tradable instruments via its MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms to more than 89,000 clients worldwide.

Pepperstone Kenya CEO Sahil Patel noted, “We’re extremely excited by the opportunity to bring world class trading platforms, execution and pricing to the vibrant retail and institutional forex market in Kenya.

“Having traded for international banks over the past decade, I am pleased to offer the same level of product sophistication, pricing, analysis and execution to retail investors as that received by a bank trading desk.”

The launch, which coincides with Pepperstone’s 10th year of operations, is part of a global growth strategy that enables more effective and specific servicing of the fintech’s clients.

Mr Patel said, “Ultimately, what sets us apart from our competitors is our commitment to our clients and great service. We’ve modelled our product suite to empower our traders with all the tools, expert market insight and client service they need to succeed on their trading journey.”

Pepperstone Group CEO Tamas Szabo further added, “Kenya is an important new region for us. It has become a renowned and well-regulated financial services hub in East Africa. The economy is highly developed and embodies entrepreneurship and growth. We very much look forward to doing business in Nairobi and working together with the local regulator and government to develop the industry in a sustainable manner.”

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA),Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), CySec, BaFin and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

+Source: Top 10 global online retail FX/CFD trading platform – Finance Magnates Intelligence Report Q1 2020