Austrian companies prospecting Angolan market for investment

Representatives from twelve Austrian companies, many of them multinationals linked to different sectors of the economy, are in Angola looking for business opportunities, as part of strengthened cooperation between the two countries.

They are Austrian Federal Economic, ALPLA, AMEX, Andritz Hidro Gmbh, OMV AG, Vamed Engineering, Voest Railway Sistems, Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG, ALPLA, among others.

These companies are linked to the sectors of energy (solar and hydro), construction of dams, agricultural technology, construction of railway systems, health, oil, gas and petrochemicals, plastic packaging, among other areas.

The representatives of these companies, many of them vice-presidents, have been in Angola as part of the official visit of the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The vice president of the Austrian Economic Chambers, Carmem Goby, who was addressing the Angola/Austria Business Forum opening ceremony, said the meeting represents a “step” toward the strengthening of the long-term ties and partnership between the two countries.

Speaking on behalf of more than 500,000 Austrian companies, which are part of the Chamber, Carmem Goby said that they support companies, ranging from the small to large companies in various countries.

“I am accompanied by 12 large companies interested in investing in Angola and others with some investment, with success”, said the Austrian businesswoman.

The group of companies conducts networking among Angolan companies, in addition to other sector-related meetings, with members of the Government

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)