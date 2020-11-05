AU affirms commitment to UN Resolution on role of women in Peace and Security

Mogadishu, 4 November 2020 – The African Union Commission (AUC) Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Ms Bineta Diop, has shared her office’ latest initiative: the ‘SheLeadsPeace’ campaign on Women, Peace and Security in Africa. The campaign aims to speed up Actions for Peace in Africa as the world commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the landmark United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) 1325.

At a virtual roundtable forum organized by the Protection, Human Rights and Gender Cluster of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UNSCR1325 and discuss its implementation and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Diop said, her office is working for advocate for increased participation of women in peace support operations and peacebuilding initiatives.

The UN Resolution, adopted in 2000, reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction. It also emphasizes the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts to maintain and promote peace and security.

“We need to continue conducting training and ensure that UN Resolution 1325 is implemented. I am ready to support AMISOM’s effort in capacity building and in advocating for the Zero Tolerance Policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and on ending gender-based sexual violence,” Ms Diop said.

The Special Envoy said that the AU has been working hard to put in place mechanisms to enable women’s effective participation in conflict prevention, mediation, peace negotiations, and recovery besides building capacities to protect women from violence.

Ms Bineta Diop said that it was therefore pleasing to note that AMISOM has been implementing the UN Resolution through increased women participation across its military, police and civilian components. These hardworking women officers have, in turn, been playing a major role in gender mainstreaming across Somalia.

Since 2013, AMISOM has been implementing a Gender-Mainstreaming Strategy that has been important not only for AMISOM’s work on gender but also as a benchmark for future AU missions.

Source: African Union Mission in Somalia