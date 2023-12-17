Assembly member for Asukawkaw goes unopposed



Mr Mark Odoro, the Incumbent Assembly member for Asukawkaw Electoral Area in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region, has been given the nod to contest in the upcoming District Level Election unopposed.

This came to light after Mr Odoro became the only aspirant to have picked up nomination forms to contest in that Electoral Area.

Mr Odoro, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that the absence of a competitor would not make him complacent but would rather help him to champion the interest of his people.

He added that his hard work over the years had paid off following the overwhelming endorsement by his electorates.

Mr Odoro further stated that he remained committed to ensuring his outfit and leadership skills produced the best relationship needed for growth.

Mr Yahya Sofo, a businessman at Asukawkaw, explained that their assemblyman had done tremendous work and believed the opportunity given him would bring more development.

He further recounted some developmental projects exe

cuted under Mr Odoro, which include the arrest of a matron at the Asukawkaw Senior High School for allegedly stealing food items meant for the school.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the GNA that only Unit Committee Members would have their names on the ballot papers on the election day as a result.

He said a total of six aspirants had filed for the position of Unit Committee member in the Electoral area.

Source: Ghana News Agency