AscendEX Lists Battle of Guardians Token, BGS

International, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Battle of Guardians Share Token (BGS) under the trading pair BGS/USDT starting on January 14th at 2 p.m. UTC.

Battle of Guardians (BOG) is a real-time, multiplayer NFT fighting game that allows players to utilize their NFT assets as fighting avatars in an all-out battle of skills, where heightened skill is recognized with in-game rewards. Developed in Unreal Engine and built atop the Solana Network, BOG was designed with multiplayer capabilities that allow global players to engage in fierce, multi-realm battles in the expansive Sci-Fi game ecosystem. The project currently offers a selection of 30 unique NFTs and is equipped with an NFT Synthesis feature that allows players to upgrade the tier of their fighting avatars. BOG is being developed for PC-based gaming, with iOS and Android cross-platform multiplayer features becoming available in the future.

Recently, the play-to-earn model has become the standard for new-to-market, blockchain-based gaming ecosystems. The convergence of gaming and finance through NFTs has become an exciting and interactive way for players of games, and owners of NFTs, to earn real-world rewards. BOG aims to emphasize the “play” aspect of the play-to-earn movement by offering multiple modes of play. In BOG gameplay, players can battle in Player vs. Environment (PvE), Player vs. Player (PvP), or Tournament modes, using their collection of NFT avatars. With a tiered system of playable NFTs, a variety of gaming modes, and a rewards model in place, BOG will become the go-to platform for players to test their skills and agility while earning rewards in-game.

A unique feature of BOG’s NFT structure is the ability for players to rent NFTs, which adds yet another revenue stream for players looking to leverage the BOG ecosystem. Owners of specific NFTs can rent their assets out to players who are eager to play the game, but do not yet want to commit to purchasing their own asset. By implementing this mechanism, both established players and inquisitive newcomers can earn increased in-game rewards, maximizing the utility of the NFTs featured in the BOG game.

To further incentivize players for continued gameplay and reward players for remarkable in-game achievements, Battle of Guardians will feature two tokens: the Battle of Guardians Share token (BGS) and the Fighting Points token (FP). Both tokens will be utilized within the game’s various modes for purchasing NFT characters and in-game assets, whereas BGS can uniquely be leveraged as a governance token to contribute to the development of the game. Players will also have the ability to stake their BGS tokens to generate additional yield and further their involvement in the BOG ecosystem.

AscendEX is excited to debut the trading of the BGS token and support the growth of the play-to-earn GameFi Ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry-leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

About Battle of Guardians

Battle of Guardians is a real-time multiplayer NFT Fighting Game that allows players to utilize their NFT asset as Fighters in the battlefield. Battle of Guardians is multiplayer ready, built by a game studio with 7+ years of experience.

