Asantehene and wife to attend Coronation of King Charles lll

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene will attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Asantehene’s attendance is at the invitation of the Royal House and will be accompanied by his wife Lady Julia. A statement signed by Mr Kofi Badu, the Chief of Staff of the Office of Asantehene said. Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia would join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe, who would assemble at Westminster Abbey for what was expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years. It said before the coronation, Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia would be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. The statement said they would also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency