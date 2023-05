The Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) will hold a plenary session next Tuesday, starting at 10 am, to examine the issue of quotas in tasks within the parliamentary bureau and the composition of committees, according to a statement issued Sunday.

The ARP announced the composition of the parliamentary blocs during the plenary session held on May 11 and elected a permanent committee for the counting and supervision of votes.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse