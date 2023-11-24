ARP passes budget of Economic and Planning Ministry



Members of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP), on Friday, adopted the budget of the Economic and Planning Ministry, as part of the 2024 state budget.

Put to the vote, the budget was approved with 120 votes in favour, nine abstentions and nine votes against.

Responding to questions from MPs, the acting Minister of Economy and Planning, Sihem Boughdiri Namsia, said that the 2023/2025 Development Plan would soon be submitted to the ARP for consideration.

This plan includes all sectoral and regional development priorities, policies and programmes within the framework of Tunisia’s strategic vision for 2035, she said.

She announced that her ministry will focus its efforts in 2024 on strengthening sectoral and regional development by solving the problems that hinder the implementation of public projects (land, administrative and financial) and speeding up their completion.

In this context, she pointed out that the ministry had set up a national commission to monitor blocked projects, adding that he

r department planned to reactivate the National Council for Technical Cooperation, whose work had been blocked since 2011.

The minister also pointed out that the 2016/2020 development plan had not achieved the expected goals.

Namsia said that some legislation had been tailor-made and that the government would work to revise this legislation.

