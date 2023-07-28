Archbishop Tjijombo will be laid to rest on August 6

The Late Archbishop Daniel Tjijombo of the St. John’s Apostolic Faith Mission Church will be laid to rest on 06 August at his homestead in Otjiuaneho, Otjinene, in the Omaheke region.

This was revealed by Bishop Uazenga Ngahahe to Nampa on Thursday, who also said that the church will be rebranded on Friday in honour of the late Archbishop Tjijombo.

This, he said will be followed by a memorial service in honour of the Late Tjijombo on Sunday, at the church. The Brass Band and the entire community will receive his casket from the B1 Road alongside Katutura State Hospital, where the convoy will accompany the casket from there to the church.

“People can attend the memorial at St. John’s Apostolic Faith Mission Church on Independence Avenue, Katutura, at 10h00,” he said.

Archbishop Tjijombo died at his residence in Windhoek on 16 July, aged 87.

President Hage Geingob described him as a “selfless man who will be remembered for his selfless service to the community and dedication to the freedom of Namibia.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency