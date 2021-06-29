Aratek unwraps 4-4-2 ten-print scanner for large-scale jobs

The A900 is rated for superior image quality that exceeds strict standards set by the FBI for the use of Live-scan System (Rolls, plain & 4-finger) & Identification Flats (4-4-2 flats).

The newest Aratek fingerprint scanner is an FBI Appendix F certified FAP 60 device that comes in a rugged IP65 enclosure rendering it impervious to dust and moisture. This makes the A900 the ideal fingerprint solution in all conditions, working smoothly as it does even in the harshest of environments.

“With the pandemic forcing businesses and governments to give the digital-first strategy a serious thought, identification and authentication will continue to provide the security underpinning for this move towards complete digitalization,” noted Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for International Business Division.

Wu adds that in high-growth regions such as Africa, the A900 is well-positioned to be the backbone of digital identity solutions for applications that will soon become all-digital such as Finance & Banking, National ID, Voter registration, Census, Law Enforcement, e-Passport & VISA.

“Digital identity is reshaping business and governance in Africa and is making a real difference in people’s lives. In Togo, authorities found innovative uses for the new biometric digital ID card, expanding its usefulness from its traditional use as a voter ID into something that greatly facilitates the distribution of aid during the lockdown. Citizens only need to present their existing digital ID to get financial assistance. What can be more convenient than that?” Wu said.

The A900 features a built-in 2.8″ LCD screen plus a speaker which combine to give users a step-by-step audio-visual walkthrough of the entire enrollment process (sequence, position, enroll success & enroll fail, etc.).

Security is a strong suit of the A900, which uses AES-256 encryption to ensure fingerprint data is not compromised in transit as well as Live Finger Detection (LFD) to prevent fraud through spoofing. The A900 also supports ISO19794-2, ISO19794-4, ANSI 378, ANSI 381 and WSQ to enable data interoperability across agencies.

The durable platen on the A900 is built to reject residues and is able to capture excellent images from any finger type — dirty, dry, moist or rough.

The A900 comes with a comprehensive SDK in line with Aratek’s strong emphasis on development and integration, supporting sequence checking, NFIQ fingerprint image quality check and slap fingerprint segmentation for 4-4-2 fingerprint acquisition.

About Aratek

Aratek is a global leader in the biometrics and securities industry. We dedicate to provide cost-effective products and tailored solutions. We enable governments, educational institutions, banks, and many other industries to become increasingly efficient. With our sophisticated end-to-end product portfolio ranging from fingerprint modules/scanners to biometric mobile terminals to facial recognition terminals, Aratek is here to provide real-world solutions to real-world problems.

Related Links:

https://www.aratek.co

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1549681/Aratek_A900_4_4_ 2_FBI_FAP60_Ten_print_Live_ Fingerprint_Scanner.jpg