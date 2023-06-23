APP announces suspension of secretary general

The leadership of the All People’s Party (APP) announced the suspension of its Secretary General, Vincent Kanyetu, here on Thursday.

The party’s national chairperson, Linus Muchila, who made the announcement in a media release issued on Thursday, said Kanyetu’s suspension is effective as of Monday and will last for a period of 30 working days.

‘The reason for Kanyetu’s suspension along with all due processes that need to be followed hereafter, are explained in his letter of suspension. Thus, the party will not elaborate further on the charges until the disciplinary hearing is concluded,’ Muchila stated.

During the suspension, Kanyetu is restricted from all functions, activities and events of the APP and is not allowed to access the party’s members, resources or perform work for the party.

On his part, Kanyetu said he was going to respond to the suspension through a letter which he will share with this news agency in due course.

Muchila further clarified that, contrary to recent media reports, the party did not fail to repay a loan advanced to it from the acting president’s family trust and that the party made all payments, for which proof was provided.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency