APIA to organise Tunisian participation in FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024, Berlin

The Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA) will organise the Tunisian participation in FRUIT LOGISTICA 2024, due February 7-9, 2024 in Berlin (Germany).

With exhibitors from over 90 countries and visitors from 140 countries, FRUIT LOGISTICA is considered as the world’s most important trade fair for the fresh produce industry and its direct access to the global market.

It covers all fresh produce trade sectors and will offer Tunisian companies the opportunity to network and enhance the visibility of their products, APIA said.

Companies seeking to partake in this fair are called to register online.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse