Annual medical congress hailed a success

The annual medical congress remains Namibia’s primary professional development and networking event, renowned for fostering contact, creativity, and introspection.

The congress held on Saturday, allowed delegates to reflect on their role in creating Namibia’s healthcare future, according to Armid Azadeh, Chief Executive of the Medical Association of Namibia, in a media statement issued on Tuesday.

The two-day event brought together more than 250 healthcare professionals, top specialists, and notable researchers from Namibia and beyond to stimulate collaboration, share knowledge, and support medical achievements.

Held under the theme, ‘Medicine today into tomorrow’, the congress stimulated thought-provoking conversations and debates on a range of critical issues impacting the medical fraternity. The congress included more than 20 engaging sessions, including presentations such as ‘Hereditary cancer genetics 101’ by Dr Maureen Conradie and Robyn Barlow, and ‘Gender diversity – supporting gender-diverse youth’ by Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor.

Azadeh said the in-depth workshops offered healthcare professionals with useful insights that enabled them to execute efficient practices in their respective domains.

According to Rosy Eixas, Head of Private Banking at Nedbank Namibia, the occasion was used by Nedbank’s Business Banking Division to unveil its new Corporate Value Proposition (CVP), tailored specifically for the healthcare industry to foster growth and improvements within the healthcare sector while contributing to Namibia’s socio-economic development.

“Nedbank Namibia is immensely proud to have been part of this significant event that brings us one step closer to our shared vision of a healthier, well-resourced, and robust Namibian medical fraternity,” she said.

She went on to say that Nedbank’s newly released CVP is tailored to the specific financial demands of Namibia’s healthcare professionals.

The CVP intends to be a steadfast financial partner to the healthcare sector, she says, from providing tailored banking solutions to promoting growth and sustainability.

The Medical Association of Namibia represents registered medical practitioners and healthcare professionals across Namibia. Dedicated to upholding the highest medical standards and promoting continuous education, research, and collaboration, the association plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare in the nation.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency