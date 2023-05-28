ANME to soon launch national energy management programme in 6,100 mosques

The National Agency for Energy Management (ANME) will launch an integrated national energy management programme in 6,100 mosques across the country at the beginning of the second half of 2023, said director of energy efficiency in the buildings sector, ANME, Abdelkader Baccouche.

In a statement to TAP, he said that this programme with an overall cost estimated at TND 100 million, will begin with the implementation of a pilot project in 147 mosques in the governorate of Tozeur, to be completed in December 2023.

Tozeur Governorate, “an environmentally friendly governorate”, was chosen to launch this pilot programme because it has already implemented many energy management programmes, he pointed out.

The pilot programme, estimated to cost 2.5 million dinars (MD), will be funded by the Energy Transition Fund (ETF).

The official said the programme consists of four stages, the first of which is to replace all conventional lighting (including incandescent bulbs and chandeliers) with energy-saving LED lamps and lighting fixtures.

“This would save about 21% of the mosques’ electricity consumption. Currently, the Ministry of Religious Affairs pays STEG an annual bill of 20 million dinars for electricity consumption in mosques.

The second phase involves the installation of energy management systems that will allow remote monitoring of energy consumption in places of worship and assessment of the efficiency of the equipment installed.

The third component involves the installation of photovoltaic panels in the mosques, which will cover the remainder of the mosques’ electricity needs, estimated at around 79%. This will make the mosques self-sufficient in terms of energy, according to him.

The fourth component is the organisation by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, at central and regional levels, of training sessions for managers of places of worship, in addition to a communication campaign to publicise this programme.

He recalled that this project was adopted by the Cabinet meeting on May 25, 2018.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse