AngloGold Ashanti marks World Sickle Day with mini clinic

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has organised a mini clinic at Boete, a suburb of Obuasi in the Obuasi East District, to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day. The theme for this year’s World Sickle Day is, ‘Building and Strengthening Global Sickle Cell Communities, Formalising Newborn Screening and Knowing Your Sickle Cell Disease Status.’ Sickle cell is a genetic blood disorder characterised by abnormal red blood cells that take on a crescent or sickle shape and these irregularly shaped cells can cause blockages in blood vessels, leading to a variety of health complications. The mining firm through the AGA Health Foundation set up a medical team with all the needed human resources, equipment and medication and provided free healthcare services to the residents. The team diagnosed participants with various ailments, and prescribed medications which were dispensed at the venue while those who required further treatment were referred to the AGA Health Foundation. The community clinic formed part of the health component of the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), which seeks to improve the lives of people in host communities. Dr Justine Dakora, Principal Medical Officer, Occupational Health of AGA Health Foundation, called on Ghanaians to stop stigmatising persons with sickle cell conditions. He said it was no fault of patients to be suffering from the condition and urged the public to rather show them, love. He advised young people who are entering into relationships that could lead to marriage to prioritise the need to check each other’s genotype to be on the safer side. Dr Enock Addo Sarkodie, a Paediatrician Specialist at AGA Children Hospital, said the disease was genetic which runs through families and stressed the need for people to be careful in choosing life partners. He said the disease could be cured through a procedure called ‘Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant’ which was not common in Ghana and very expensive. Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager- Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said the AngloGold Ashanti sought to build resilient and self-sustaining communities to its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan. He explained that the mini clinic, which was one of the many health interventions that the company was implementing demonstrated its commitment towards ensuring quality healthcare for the people. Thousands of residents to advantage of the clinic to check their health status as they went through the screening for various ailments.

