Anaqua Builds on its Momentum in Japan with New Leadership, Clients, Solutions and Country HQ

Futoshi Saito Joins as President & General Manager, Japan

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading global innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced changes to its executive leadership team in Japan as the company continues its strong growth trajectory in the country. Futoshi Saito will join Anaqua Japan, effective October 10, 2023, as President & General Manager, responsible for driving Anaqua’s ongoing business development and delivering enhanced client solutions in Japan.

Saito-san has previously held leadership positions at LexisNexis as Managing Director, Japan and South Korea, and Thomson Reuters (now part of Clarivate) as head of the IP & Science business in Japan. Saito-san holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Dokkyo University and studied at the Graduate School of History at the State University of New York at Albany.

Anaqua also announced the opening of its new Japan headquarters in the TOKYO TORCH Tokiwabashi Tower, providing an expanded work space to support the company’s accelerated growth, which has seen further strengthening of the team and a 50% increase in new sales YTD . The move continues Anaqua Japan’s mission to invest in people, infrastructure and solutions in order to provide clients with the most comprehensive and effective IP management software and solutions in Japan. Other recent Anaqua investments in Japan include opening a second client datacenter on Microsoft Azure, hiring additional team members for the growing annuities and renewals business, and developing Japan-specific enhancements to the AQX IP management platform, both for the pharmaceutical market and trademark professionals.

“I am excited to join Anaqua, a company I have admired for many years over the course of my career in IP and legal technology,” said Saito. “I am honored to lead Anaqua Japan through its next stage of growth and to help our clients better protect and maximize value from their IP portfolios.”

Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo said: “We are delighted to have appointed Saito-san to lead Anaqua’s business in Japan. His extensive IP and technology experience will enable him to engage quickly with our business and the wider market, forming important relationships with our existing and future clients, and providing strong leadership for our team and our further business development. I am very proud of our operations in Japan and I am excited for what is yet to come.”

