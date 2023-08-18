AMT’s Anas Hmedi faces accusations of obstruction to freedom to work

President of the Association of Tunisian Judges (French: AMT) Anas Hmedi is set to appear on August 21 before the investigating judge of El kef First Instance Court in connection to an “obstruction of the freedom to work” case, civil society organisations on Friday.

The dismissal of these charges is the main demand of these organisations along with stopping legal proceedings against Hmedi.

Signatories said the provisional Supreme Judicial Council lifted the immunity of the AMT President to investigate a crime related to obstruction of freedom to work following the strike of judges and protests staged by the AMT to decry the decision to dismiss 57 judges.

Anas Hmedi was summoned many times last year by the General Inspectorate under the Ministry of Interior and is set to appear in September before the disciplinary board of the provisional Supreme Judicial Council.

Several civil society organisations and trade union structures signed the statement. They are mainly the Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH), the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT), I Watch Organisation, and the Tunisian Organisation Against Torture.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse