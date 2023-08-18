AMT calls for suspension of disciplinary and criminal proceedings against its president

The Association of Tunisian Judges (AMT) has called for the suspension of disciplinary and criminal proceedings against its president, warning against any “arbitrary decision” taken against him.

In a statement released Friday, the AMT said it would hold a protest next Monday, 21 August, in solidarity with its president in front of the Court of First Instance in Kef.

The association expressed its full solidarity with its president, who is facing disciplinary and criminal proceedings for “his trade union activities and his capacity as a representative of the AMT”, according to the same source.

In a press release issued on Friday, a large number of organisations called for a halt to the legal proceedings against the AMT president, reiterating that these measures were essentially targeting “the trade union rights of judges”.

AMT President Anas Hmaidi is expected to appear before the investigating judge at the Kef Court of First Instance next Monday. He is accused of deliberately trying to “obstruct freedom of work” during the protest by judges against the dismissal of their colleagues on June 1.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse