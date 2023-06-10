Ammar/Mutti talk: Ways to boost bilateral cooperation between Tunisian and Zambian Parliaments discussed

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar met with Speaker of the Zambian Parliament Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, as part of his participation in the 22nd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), held in the Zambian capital, Lusaka, June 6-8. The two officials reviewed the state of bilateral relations, and the challenges facing the two countries, particularly at the economic level. Ammar pointed out on the occasion, the Tunisian approach to manage the migration phenomenon. The meeting offered the occasion to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation, considering the possibility to establish a relationship between the two countries’ parliaments and form a friendship group between MPs, especially as they are both members of the Pan-African Parliament. The two sides agreed on the importance of exchanging visits between the two countries’ officials and businessmen to explore new opportunities for fruitful cooperation.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse