Ammar, IMA’s Jack Lang review cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar met on Tuesday with President of the Arab World Institute (IMA) Jack Lang. The meeting, which is part of Ammar’s visit to France (May 30-31), was an opportunity to underscore the depth and breadth of existing cooperation between Tunisia and the IMA, and the importance Tunisia attaches to the Institute’s various activities, reads a FM press release. The discussions, added the same source, showed the two sides’ shared willingness to develop and further diversify cooperation projects in several fields, namely the Arabic language, literature and artistic programmes, which underpin Tunisia’s rich cultural heritage and the vibrant culture it represents. Tunisia is considered as an active partner of the IMA, where several of its exhibitions about Tunisia enjoyed great success with the public, such as the Second Biennial of Photographers from the Contemporary Arab World (2017) and the exhibition “Dégagements…la Tunisie un an après,” held to mark the first anniversary of the Revolution. Since 1994, the IMA museum has also housed a collection of works from Tunisian museums, under the aegis of the National Heritage Institute in Tunis (INP). In addition, El Seed, a Franco-Tunisian artist-graffiti writer, was commissioned to create and produce the emblematic giant fresco that adorns one of the Institute’s façades.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse