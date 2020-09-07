AMISOM condemns attack on its convoy

Mogadishu – September 7, 2020: On September 6, 2020 one of the vehicles in a convoy of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which had departed the mission’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Maslah and heading towards Mogadishu, was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Bakala Soqola junction. Preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was partially damaged and one civilian who was near the scene of the attack was killed as a result of the blast.

AMISOM strongly condemns the attack on its convoy and presents its condolences to the family of the deceased.

The AU Mission in Somalia remains steadfast and will continue to fight terrorism side-by-side with its Somali counterparts in pursuit of peace and stability for the country.

AMISOM is investigating the matter to fully establish the circumstances in which the unfortunate incident happened and the overall number of casualties.

———————–

Source: African Union Mission in Somalia