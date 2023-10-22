AMA cleans sub-metros ahead of Ga Manye’s funeral

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) at the weekend held clean-up exercises at its three sub-metros in Accra ahead of the funeral for Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the late Ga Manye. The exercise also forms part of the commemoration of the Assembly’s 125 Years Anniversary. Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, led the staff and community members at the Ashiedu Keteke, Okaikoi South and Ablekuma South sub-metros in the five-hour clean-up exercise. She told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that: ‘Desilting of drains, clearing the weeds and sweeping the filth in these areas will ensure a clean environment and save the people from diseases.’ The exercise dovetails into the AMA’s awareness creation on sanitation and the need to maintain clean surroundings to ward of preventable diseases. Mrs Sackey expressed worry over the low communal spirit among the residents, which did not augur well for community development. She urged the sub-metros to intensify efforts at enforcing the bye-laws and monitoring sanitary conditions within the communities to ensure the right things were done. Mr George Lawson, the Ablekuma Sub-Metro Environmental Health Officer, said he had served notices to those households who failed to participate in the exercise to clean their frontage immediately to avoid prosecution. He urged the residents to change their attitudes towards sanitation issues to ensure better environments and good health.

Source: Ghana News Agency