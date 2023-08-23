Alleged murderer denied bail at Keetmanshoop

The 24-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing another man here on Saturday, has been denied bail in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court.

Court documents seen by Nampa indicated that Arno Rooi on Tuesday made his first court appearance before Magistrate Unchen Konjore, who denied bail because police investigations are at an early stage.

Bail was also denied because of the seriousness of the case and because the State fears that the accused will interfere with police investigations.

The case was postponed to 02 October 2023 for further police investigations.

Rooi indicated to the court that he will defend himself and plans to plead guilty to the charge of murder.

The State was represented by Iyaloo Haipinge.

Earlier, the Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, told this news agency it is alleged that Rooi and 25-year-old Elrico Isaacks, had a quarrel prior to the stabbing.

“The reason for the quarrel is unknown to the police. The suspect allegedly took a knife and stabbed the deceased in the stomach once. He then walked up to where he resides and died there. The murder weapon was recovered,” he said.

Mbango said the incident occurred in the Tseiblaagte residential area.

Rooi is remanded in custody at the Keetmanshoop police holding cells until his next court appearance.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency