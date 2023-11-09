Alhaji Grusah kicks against the sacking of Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars Management Committee member Alhaji Karim Grusah says Chris Hughton should be allowed to see out his contract with the senior national team. His assertion comes after reports emerged that the Ghana Football Association Executive Council would meet on Friday to decide the fate of the coach ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign which starts next week. Coach Chris Hughton, since his appointment back in February 2023, has recorded three wins and two draws, with his losses coming in the two friendlies against the USA and Mexico last month. Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Alhaji Grusah stated that the Coach was given targets to qualify Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup, among others. According to Alhaji Grusah, Chris Hughton had fulfilled the task of qualifying the team for AFCON 2023 and should be at least given the chance to play his first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Alhaji Grusah was optimistic about Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup and that the teams in our group should not distort our plans for a fifth World Cup appearance. Ghana would open their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 17, 2023, and make a trip to Comoros on November 21, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency