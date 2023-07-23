Akuave Atenuia drumming group commissions new morgue

Leadership and members of ‘Akuave Atenuia’ group have commissioned a new morgue called ‘Akuave Atenuia Community Mortuary’ at Akuave in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The new facility constructed, which can hold over 400 bodies, would be opened to both members and non-members of the public.

Mr Lawrence Ahuze, in an address read on behalf of the Chairman and the entire executives of the group, revealed that the group, formed on November 17, 1997, with an initial number of 21 members, is now the leading drumming group in the area with a total population of over 6,000.

He indicated that the idea of building the morgue was borne out of the fact that death was inevitable due to the growing population of members.

‘The group was initially established for Akuave and its environs. As the group kept on developing and seeing how deaths occur, we decided to establish a revenue generation point for the group.’

Mr Ahuze explained that in some instances, the group recorded four of its members in a month, and that compelled the executives to put up the structure.

‘Keeping dead bodies in the mortuary for several months is disheartening, so, we decided to get this done with security room so as to bring down the cost people incurred on four or five months period of our bereaved members,’ he added.

Mr Ahuze, however, appealed to individuals and other benevolent organisations to assist the group to procure a standby generator for the facility.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, who commissioned the facility together with some chiefs and elders, commended the group for venturing into other developmental projects apart from helping members during funeral events.

He appealed to members to remain committed to the growth of the group and the community at large.

Mr Nyahe who paid a special tribute to Mr William Seke, Chairman and Mr Pacheco Davor, Financial Secretary, all of blessed memory, called on the leaders to show good accountability to enable them to achieve their targets.

Some projects, which were fully funded by the group in addition to the morgue included the electrification of the Akuave community, payment of the community’s school electricity bills, yearly reshaping of Lofetsume through Akuave to Abor roads, procurement of event items such as chairs, tents, and hearse, among others.

